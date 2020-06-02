State’s schools not to reopen till further orders from MHA: Secy

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Authorities in the education department have clearly stated that classes will not start in the state’s schools until specific guidelines are received from the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

On 30 May, the education secretary’s office had issued an order directing all teachers and other staffs of the state’s government schools to report to schools from 1 June. It was also mentioned in the order that intimation regarding the date of beginning of the academic session would be issued in due course, and that students need not come to school till then.

This has led to much concern among many parents, who are anxious about their children’s safety as well as their studies.

However, the authorities have asserted that though schools may open around mid-June, there will be no need for the students to attend school till proper orders are issued by the MHA.

Education Secretary Niharika Rai on Monday said that the 30 May order had been meant for the teachers and other staffs who, as government employees, needed to report for work after the summer vacation.

“While teachers have to report to their duties, schools cannot be opened till MHA issues directions,” she said.

Speaking to this daily, School Education Director Gania Leij informed that the state government has been reviewing the situation in order to chalk out steps in this regard.

“The state government will be giving 15 days’ time to all deputy commissioners of the state in order to get their feedback concerning the reopening of schools in their districts,” Leij said.

“Presently, most of the schools in various districts have been requisitioned for the purpose of makeshift quarantine centres due to shortage of similar facilities there. Therefore, it may take some time for schools to reopen.

However, it is the government’s proposal that schools will open from 15 June, but only teachers will be reporting to duty and no students need to come.

“We will be issuing a guideline for the teachers and other staffs soon, in order to get them engaged in other duties, as there will be no classes during this period,” he stated.

The director said that the education department has held discussions regarding conducting training for the teachers within this week, and that plans are being made to engage them in other duties.