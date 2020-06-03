Centre approves Rs 255 cr under JMM for Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Jun 2: The jal shakti ministry has approved Arunachal’s annual action plan to achieve 100 percent household tap connections in the state, with the Centre approving Rs 255 crore for the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2020-21.

The state proposes to provide 100 percent tap connections to all households by March 2023.

Out of 2.18 lakh total rural households, the state is planning to provide 77,000 tap connections in 2020-21, according to a PIB release. It plans to immediately provide tap connections to all remaining households belonging to the weaker sections of the society on priority.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has advised that drinking water supply work in the villages be taken up urgently in order to provide household tap connections, which would help people in practicing social distancing, besides providing

employment to the locals and boosting the rural economy.

Strengthening the existing drinking water sources for long-term sustainability of drinking water supply systems through convergence of various programmes, like the MGNREGS, the SBM (G), LAD funds, etc, at the village level has been planned to ensure judicious use of all available funds.

The state has been allocated Rs 231 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants to PRIs during 2020-21; 50 percent of this amount has to be mandatorily spent on water and sanitation.