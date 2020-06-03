WHO awards Dr Natung

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: State Programme Officer for the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Dr Biman Natung was awarded the regional director’s special recognition award by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) India office on 31 May.

Dr Natung has been awarded for “leading anti-tobacco awareness campaigns and strong advocacy efforts to protect youth and the people from ill-effects of tobacco,” the state NTCP stated in a release.

He and his NTCP teams at the state and the district tobacco control cells have been conducting anti-tobacco campaigns across Arunachal for many years to contain the menace of tobacco abuse in the state, it said.