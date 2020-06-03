DIPR’s fact-check committee gets into action

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 2: The ‘fact-check’ committee constituted by the department of information & public relations (DIPR) said it has received several links and screenshots of inaccurate news and misinformation on social media.

“Many links and screenshots of inaccurate news and misinformation found on the net were forwarded to the provided WhatsApp number,” the committee, headed by IPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, informed in a release on Tuesday, adding that “the team has vigorously tried to reply to all the messages as fast as possible.”

“Rumours and fake news on social media, mostly found on Facebook and WhatsApp pages, which were reported by the citizens, were immediately unravelled,” it said.

The committee said it is “fully geared up to take the challenge and filter out more such forms of misinformation and fake news found on social media which may potentially create social disharmony and mistrust in the society.” (DIPR)