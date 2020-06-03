DC reviews curfew timings

AALO, Jun 2: West Siang DC Moki Loyi on Monday reviewed with the nodal officers, magistrates and the police the odd/even plying of vehicles and the timing of the night curfew here.

Besides stressing on creating publicity through announcements, hoardings and the local TV channels, the DC called for carrying out strict checking and imposing penalties on defaulters.

He asked the nodal officers of the quarantine centres to strictly monitor the inmates, and to notify the respective GBs and sector and bazaar secretaries about those who have been released after tests to ensure that they undergo 14 days’ home quarantine.

Loyi also urged the neighbouring districts to intimate to the administration here regarding persons who have been released from quarantine centres and have left for their homes in Aalo.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities have been asked to enter the district after 5 pm for unloading, and to depart before 7 am.

Vehicular movement in the town has reduced drastically after the imposition of the odd/even plying of vehicles. The weather-proof social distancing shed continues to function properly. Volunteers from the Kibom Age Old Welfare Society uninstall the sheds in the evening and re-erect them in the morning. (DIPRO)