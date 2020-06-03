Nat’l webinar on mental health underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, Jun 2: A two-day national webinar on ‘Promoting mental health during Covid-19 crisis’, organized jointly by the psychology and the English departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), began here on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural function, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha in a recorded message stressed on “addressing the prominent crises faced by the general public and students in particular due to the ongoing pandemic.”

He emphasized on “preparing contingent plans to face new changes as an opportunity and to take advantage of the new technologies for being well-informed and well-connected with one another.”

RGU Pro-VC, Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted precautionary measures to be taken to ensure optimum physical health, and said, “Mental wellbeing is crucial for building good physical immunity, resilience, and promoting a healthy mind and body.”

RGU Registrar, Prof Tomo Riba suggested adapting to the change.

“We have the ability to rapidly adapt to a new environment and cope with new challenges,” Prof Riba said, and spoke about the “inherent adaptive nature of human beings.”

Education Department Head, Prof Kesang Degi stressed on the importance of maintaining good physical and mental health “even in the time of crisis, as a necessary prerequisite for wellbeing.”

Among others, webinar coordinator Dr Kakali Goswami and RGU Psychology Department Head (in-charge), Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh addressed the webinar.

Associate Professor of Gauhati University, Dr Rita Rani Talukdar spoke on the topic, ‘Emotional wellbeing during and after Covid-19 pandemic’ in the first session.

In the second session, student counsellor from Guwahati IIT, Dr Nesmita Das spoke on ‘Building resilience among students seeking help beyond self care’.

A total of 250 participants from 20 states of the country are attending the event through Google Meet.