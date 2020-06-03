EC issues notification for RS election in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued notification for holding election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal on 19 June.

The seat will fall vacant on 23 June.

The notification by the state’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer, DJ Bhattacharjee said the last date of filing nominations has been fixed on 9 June and their scrutiny will be held on 10 June.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed on 12 June, the notification said.

The election process will be completed by 22 June, the notification said, adding that polling will be held in the state legislative assembly from 9 am to 4 pm if required.

Assembly Secretary K Habung has been appointed the returning officer by the EC while Assembly Joint Secretary Agaab Mossang has been appointed the assistant returning officer, the notification said.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeastern state.

The 60-member Arunachal assembly has 41 BJP, seven JD (U), four Congress, four National People’s Party and one People’s Party of Arunachal members, besides three independents. (PTI)