Chemotherapy was not halted: TRIHMS TCC in-charge

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 2: Dr S Tsering, who is in charge of the tertiary cancer centre (TCC) of the TRIHMS here, has clarified that the chemotherapy treatment of cancer patients at the TCC was being carried out as usual from 1 April “without any interruption, although the TRIHMS hospital was declared as Covid-19 hospital.”

In a release on Tuesday, Dr Tsering said: “Despite various difficulties faced by the doctors and staffs during complete lockdown 1.0, the chemotherapy, radiation, OPD and all daycare services were provided to all the patients as usual.

“Chemotherapy is administration of anti-cancer medicines which do not generally require any machine for its delivery. It is usually given via intravenous, oral and subcutaneous routes,” he explained.

“In between, the radiation machine had some technical issue during lockdown 2.0 at the end of April month as one of the motor stopped functioning, so the motor needed to be replaced and it was ordered from M/s Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, which is our authorized vendor.

“With great difficulty it was shipped and our team could change, repair and calibrate the machine and immediately radiation treatment

was started wef 18 May, 2020. The inconvenience caused to our patients due to technical issue is highly regretted, though we are trying to provide our best with the resources we have. And such technical issues are beyond our control,” he said.