MLA discusses Covid-19 preparedness

TISSA, Jun 2: Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw informed that the defunct inspection bungalow in Tissa has been converted into a quarantine centre, and that specialized health workers from Pasighat have been transferred to Longding to meet the staff requirement to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MLA was addressing people here in Longding district on Tuesday during an ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign meeting.

The programme was attended by Longding DMO Dr K Ngemu, district BJP president Pankhu Wangsu, public and student leaders, anganwadi workers, ASHAs and people from Tissa, Senua Noksa and Senua Camp.

Wangnaw advised the people to maintain social distancing, especially from recent returnees from other parts of India. Expressing happiness that there has been no positive case in the district, he urged the people to be “extra careful and help maintain the Covid-19-free status of the district.”

During the programme, the people were advised on health and hygiene practices and the dos and don’ts with regard to Covid-19. They were also advised against stigmatizing the returnees and circulating unauthenticated news or rumours.

The DMO urged the gathering to bring any shortcomings to the notice of the health department.

“A total 8541 people have been screened at various entry points of the district till date, out of which 1715 have been advised home quarantine. 1459 of these people have finished home quarantine and 256 are currently undergoing home quarantine. Total 191 samples have been collected so far, out of which 116 have tested negative while 75 cases are pending. However, there are no positive cases of Covid-19 till date,” Dr Ngemu said.

Later, the MLA inspected the quarantine centre at the JNV here. (DIPRO)