33 beneficiaries receive horticultural inputs under CMSKY

YUPIA, Jun 3: Thirty-three farmer beneficiaries under Itanagar assembly segment have received horticultural inputs, like fencing materials, orange seedlings, areca nuts, black pepper cuttings and pine apple suckers under the CM’s Sashakt KisanYojana (CMSKY) 2019-20.

MLA Techi Kaso distributed it to the farmers at a programme organised by the horticultural department, Papum Pare at general ground near the government secondary school in Borum, near here on Wednesday.

Kaso advised the beneficiaries to properly utilise the horticultural inputs provided by the government to become self reliant and self sufficient in the long run. He also cautioned the farmers to not misuse the inputs, like barbed wires and seedlings.

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Kaso said, “The pandemic has taught us a great lesson; to retrospect our priorities in life and farming sector is one of them.”

“We must focus on strengthening farming sector to sustain livelihood,” he said.

Exhorting the farmers to work harder with dedication to realise the objective of self-reliance, he informed them about long-term benefits of horticultural crops and appealed to the farmers to focus their attention towards organic cultivation to meet the local demands.

Each farmer was provided 350 kg barbed wire, 310 pieces of orange seedling, 680 pieces of areca nut, 680 pieces of pepper cuttings and pine apple suckers, informed District Horticulture Officer Joram Bath. The farmer beneficiaries of Doimukh, Balijan, Kimin and Sagalee sub-divisions will be covered in the next phase, he said.

The programme was conducted with the support of HDO T Ronya and Horticultural Marketing Officer Phassang Sikiong. (DIPRO)