Market committee installs CCTV cameras

AALO, Jun 3: The upper market committee here in West Siang district has installed two bullet night vision CCTV cameras at the Piyi check gate on Tuesday.

The security cameras were installed with the help of the shopkeepers to support the fight against Covid-19 and to monitor all kinds of movements at check gate, informed market committee secretary Jumnya Ngomdir.

The Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare and Development Society has also provided a 15-inch monitor for it. (DIPRO)