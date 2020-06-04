Union seeks posting of regular SP

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: In a representation to the home minister, the All Kra-Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) has sought for posting of regular superintendent of the police in the district.

The AKDDSU termed untimely transfer of the SP Kra Daadi from the district in May as “unfortunate and irrational without sending the reliever.”

The Kurung Kumey district SP has been given additional charge of Kra Daadi district.

The AKDDSU argued that “it would be difficult for a single SP to maintain law and order in two districts as the topography of the two districts are challenging,” and urged the home minister to post an independent SP in Kra Daadi district.