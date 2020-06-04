NGOs conduct Covid-19 awareness campaign

YOMCHA, Jun 3: The Karka Welfare Society, in collaboration with the NGO Mothers’ Vision, conducted a day-long awareness campaign on Covid-19 here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The president and chairperson of KWS and Mother’s Vision highlighted the importance of maintaining social distancing, quarantine protocols, and wearing facemasks while stepping out.

Medical Officer Dr Jumge Padu spoke about precautions, dos and don’ts of Covid-19 and guidelines issued by the government.

A team of medical officers led by DSO Dr Jombom Kato also inspected the supportive supervision of ITBP and shared feedback on many issues with the medical officers of ITBP. (DIPRO)