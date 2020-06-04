Doctors attend webinar on Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: A webinar on Covid-19 was conducted for doctors by the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Arunachal branch in collaboration with the state’s health department on Wednesday.

More than 80 doctors from all over the state were updated on the latest trends in Covid management, including use of oxygen, CPAP machine, ventilators and ICU care by Dr Elangbam Bishwajit as resource person.

Dr Bishwajit is a top consultant in emergency medicine from Sandwell General Hospital, Birmingham UK, and has treated over 1300 severe cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

The session was moderated by IMA- Arunachal vice president Dr Kesang W Thongdok and NHM nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung.

IMA-state president Dr Lobsang Tsetim informed that the association will be conducting more such webinars in collaboration with the health department to update the knowledge of state doctors regarding Covid-19.