Plantation drive held on eve of WED

SENKI VIEW, Jun 4: A plantation drive was held near the Senki river on Thursday, a day before the World Environment Day (WED) celebration at the 138th Bn CRPF campus here.

The programme was held by the environment & forests department’s climate change cell, and supported by the department’s Arunachal ENVIS Hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Environment Director D Riba stressed on sparing time for nature and participating actively in water conservation activities. He also urged everyone to use eco-friendly and biodegradable products as part of the celebration.

ENVIS Information Officer Tanu Siram highlighted the online environmental quiz hosted by the Arunachal ENVIS Hub to observe WED. He informed that the competition was held for students of Class 6 to 10, and said one can check the results at www.arpenvis.org.in.

The winners will be provided with e-certificates through their registered email IDs soon, he said.

PCCF RK Singh stressed on carrying out activities during such occasions while observing the Covid-19 guidelines. Noting that the environment has improved due to the lockdown, he urged everyone to participate in such environment-friendly events to fight pollution, generate awareness, and disseminate information about protecting the environment.

Environment & Climate Change Deputy Director Dohu Robin, Youth Mission for Clean River chairman SD Loda, and CRPF Senki Camp Commanding Officer Paras Nath also spoke on the importance of protecting the environment.