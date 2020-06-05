Covid-19: APCC labour cell seeks action for workers’ welfare

ITANAGAR, Jun 4: The labour cell of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appealed to the state government to distribute free masks, gloves and hand sanitizers among “labourers, workers and all the poor and needy people of the state” to protect them from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release, APCC labour cell chairman Yangbiu Takik on Thursday also requested the government to distribute free rations and other essential commodities and “transfer Rs 10,000 immediately to the poorest families.”

The APCC labour cell also said that employment opportunities should be provided to the workers, and the working days under the MGNREGA should be increased to 200 days in a year.

“Proactive action to start sanitization drives in all the townships and villages of the state, along with proper awareness campaigns among the public of the state on this pandemic should be taken up,” it added.