WED quiz competition held

ITANAGAR, Jun 5: Class 12 student of Doimukh-based BKM School, Dohu Yakap stood first, while Class 8 student of the government middle school in Chimpu, Dohu Yaku secured the second position in an online quiz competition themed ‘Biodiversity’, conducted by the environment & forests department’s Arunachal ENVIS Hub on Thursday to mark the World Environment Day (WED).

Class 6 student of Little Flower School, Itanagar, Dohu Yadam stood third, while Class 10 student of the Aalo GHSS, Tobi Ngomdir secured the fourth position.

Altogether 30 students from Class 6 to 12 from 23 different schools of the state took part in the three-day competition.