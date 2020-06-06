Arunachal govt has spent Rs 45.73 crore on Covid-19 mgmt

ITANAGAR, Jun 5: The state government has spent Rs 45.73 crore on Covid-19 management till now.

The health department was given Rs 20.31 crore and the amount was spent on procurement of equipment, including support for ventilators, from HLL Ltd; and drugs and supplies, including PPE and masks.

Under the State Disaster Response Fund, all the districts have been allocated funds, incurring a total expenditure of Rs 11.84 crore till May 14. Rs 92 lakhs have been spent on procuring various items as well as lifting of stranded persons across the state and site development for the Covid hospital in Midpu.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund received contributions amounting to Rs 20,50,18,950 till 28 May. An amount of Rs 5 lakhs was disbursed to each SP in the districts, taking the total to Rs 1,30,00,000. The DMOs were given Rs 2 lakhs each.

Financial assistance to stranded persons stands at Rs 6,00,67,000 @ Rs 3500 per person to 17162 persons. Expenditure for quarantine facilities in the state was Rs 2,83,50,000, while Rs 77,49,600 was spent on procurement of medical and other equipment for hospitals.

