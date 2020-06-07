AAPSU questions delay in recruitment of NOs

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: Expressing resentment over the “repeated postponement of the recruitment for the posts of nursing officers (NO) without any valid reason or justification,” the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has questioned the state government, particularly the health department, for “delaying the recruitment of nursing officers instead of accelerating it.”

The union urged the state government to avoid any further delay in the recruitment of frontline health workers, particularly NOs.

It said that an advertisement (No APRHM/2020/08) was issued on 26 May, 2020, by the office of the NHM mission director for 150 posts of nursing officers for different districts, after postponement and partial modification of an earlier advertisement (No APRHM-2020/08, dated 26 February, 2020) for the same posts.

“The nurses who have been preparing for the interviews for the posts of NOs are facing unnecessary ordeals due to last-minute cancellation and postponement of the recruitment,” the AAPSU said, adding that almost all the aspirants have reached their respective district headquarters for the interview “after making heavy travel expenses and other arrangements.”

“Along with doctors and other health staff, nursing officers are an important part of our frontline workers, and the state needs more nurses,” the union said.

It said that at present “the collective conscience of the government, particularly the health department, should be on streamlining the department and fulfilling all the manpower shortages immediately in all the hospitals, CHCs and PHCs.”