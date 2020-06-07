E/Siang reports first Covid-19 case

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: East Siang district has reported its first Covid-19 case, taking the total to 48 active cases in the state.

Changlang has recorded a total of 31, including one fresh case. All were detected at facility quarantine and shifted to Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, the results of a total of 1841 samples are awaited. Twenty people with Covid-19 have tested positive in repeat tests, while 100 have tested negative.