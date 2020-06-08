Active Covid-19+ve cases rise to 50

Staff Reporter
ITANAGAR, Jun 7: The number of active Covid-19 positive cases in Arunachal has reached 50, with two fresh positive cases registered at the quarantine centre in Changlang district.
As per officials, the two new cases – both returnees from Uttar Pradesh – are asymptomatic. One returned to the state on 30 May, the other on 1 June.
Changlang has recorded the highest number of positive cases with 34, followed by the capital complex with seven cases.
Meanwhile, the results of a total of 1520 samples are awaited. Twenty-three people with Covid-19 have tested positive in repeat tests, while 100 have tested negative.
With one recovery, Arunachal has a total of 51 Covid-19 positive cases till date.
