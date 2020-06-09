Forest dept staffers trained in camera trapping

ANINI, Jun 8: Staffers of the forest department and a few other agencies were trained in camera-trapping, GPS operations, photography, and sample collection by the social forestry division here in Dibang Valley district last Saturday.

Addressing the trainees, Anini DFO Suraj Singh emphasized the need for data collection and documentation of this biodiverse but very little-known region.

The training was conducted with the help of researcher Divya Deshwal from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. It is expected to strengthen the staffers’ knowledge in protecting the forests and to usher in ecotourism in the area in the days to come.

Earlier, on 5 June, World Environment Day was celebrated here by the forest department. During the event, the DFO emphasized the need to have zero tolerance towards hunting.

The celebration also included a plantation programme and discussions on conservation. (DIPRO)