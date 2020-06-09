Meeting on creating kitchen gardens held

TAWANG, Jun 8: The district administration here held a consultative meeting on Monday regarding the cabinet’s approval for 2000 kitchen gardens and development of agriculture and horticulture farm clusters with a minimum five-hectare land parcel, upto 25 hectare or more, per assembly constituency.

Chairing the meeting, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi said, “We have to identify good-performing villages for this project, so that it can be presented as a role model for other villages. At the same time, this would provide employment to many.”

DC Sang Phuntsok suggested developing barren lands into kitchen gardens. He advocated encouraging organic farming, and called for bringing a “revolution in the agriculture and horticulture fields,” under the supervision of the administration and the empowered committee.

The other officers present at the meeting also offered their opinions and suggestions.

Earlier, the MLA donated sanitizers for frontline workers through the DC, in the presence of DMO Dr Wangdi Lama. He also inspected the horticultural flower garden at Zhitro-Tse, near the DC’s office, and the hands-free hand wash systems installed in the DC office premises and the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Tawang District Sports Association chairman Namgey Tsering donated 120 N95 masks for frontline workers to the administration. (DIPRO)