LDV, Tirap report first Covid-19+ve cases; 11 districts affected

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Jun 8: Eleven districts in the state have reported Covid-19 positive cases, with Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) and Tirap recording their first cases on Monday.

LDV and Tirap reported one Covid-19 positive case each, while three new cases were detected in Changlang, and one in East Siang district.

According to officials, all the six cases were detected in facility quarantine and were shifted to Covid care centres (CCC).

With 37 cases, Changlang has recorded the highest number of positive cases, followed by the capital complex with seven cases.

East Siang, Lohit and Namsai have recorded two cases each, while LDV, Pakke-Kessang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang and West Siang have detected one case each.

Meanwhile, the results of 1555 samples are awaited. Twenty-three people with Covid-19 have tested positive in repeat tests, and 102 have tested negative in repeat tests.

Arunachal has registered a total of 57 cases till date. With one recovery, the state now has 56 active cases.

Lower Dibang Valley’s first Covid-19 positive case was detected in Roing.

As per information from DMO Dr R Tatan, a 21-year-old male returnee from Delhi has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been housed in the dedicated CCC.

Reportedly, the man travelled to Roing with three others, and the four had been accommodated together in the facility quarantine centre at Intaya Public School.

Dr Tatan informed that the three others have tested negative. However, they have also been put in the CCC, and will be retested to ascertain their correct health status.

“As of now, the patient is asymptomatic and is being kept under observation. We will be giving him supportive and symptomatic treatment as required,” the DMO said.

Dr Tatan urged the people of the district to not panic, but at the same time to take all precautionary measures advised by the health department from time to time.

“Maintain social distancing and cooperate with the DA, the police department and the health department for the better health of the society,” he said. (With inputs from news desk.)