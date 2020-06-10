Rebia set to be elected to RS

ITANAGAR, Jun 9: With only a single nomination filed for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal till Tuesday – the last date for doing so – BJP nominee Nabam Rebia appears all set to be elected to it.

Rebia is the lone candidate in the state to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election slated for 19 June, Joint Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee said.

He had filed his papers on Monday after the BJP’s central election committee nominated him as its candidate the day before.

Rebia will be declared the winner without any election if he does not withdraw his nomination within the stipulated time, said Legislative Assembly Secretary K Habung, who is the returning officer.

The scrutiny of the nomination paper will be done on 10 June, and 12 June is the last date for withdrawal of nomination, Bhattacharjee said.

The election process will be completed by 22 June, he said.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the state. His tenure will end on 23 June. (PTI)