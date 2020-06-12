3 army men, including doc, test Covid-19 positive

Longding reports first positive case

[Staff Reporter]

BOMDILA, Jun 11: Three Indian Army personnel at the Dahung army cantonment in West Kameng district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sources in Bomdila informed that one of them is an army doctor.

According to his travel history, the doctor travelled from Patna to Guwahati on the Rajdhani Express on 20 May, and spent the night at Changsari, Assam, before driving up to West Kameng with his family in their own car on 21 May.

He was in home quarantine for the last 22 days since his arrival.

He tested positive on 8 June.

Reportedly, the doctor also attended to a few people who had visited the army hospital for health check-up.

The two others who tested positive are soldiers who had reportedly come into contact with the doctor.

Reporting on the new positive cases, the nodal officer for Covid-19 in West Kameng, Kesang Wangda urged the Singchung ADC to issue immediate advisory that civilians should not venture into the area unnecessarily.

Wangda also urged the ADC to liaise with the 181 military hospital authority for contact-tracing of civilians who may have come into contact with the three.

West Kameng DC Karma Leki informed that all three positive cases have been shifted to the army hospital in Dahung, which is not under civilian jurisdiction.

“The army have their own quarantine facilities and standard operating procedures,” the DC said.

As per reports, segregation in barrack has been done for all identified primary and secondary contacts.

Meanwhile, the contact tracing team of Singchung has identified seven civilians (two maids and their families) in the Chindit Top civilian settlement area, and two civilians in Hemoibung as primary contacts.

All the contacts have been facility-quarantined at the ADC bungalow quarantine facility.

An emergency meeting was also held at the RWD’s staging hut in Singchung on Thursday evening between the rapid response team and members of the bazaar committee of the Tenga market. The house decided to close Tenga market for 48 hours, or till all the contacts are traced, as the army and civilians share a common market in Tenga.

The rapid response team, the medical team and the contact tracing team along with officials of the administration and police have been deployed for contact-tracing of all civilian contacts of the positive case and containment of Chindit Top, Hemoibung, Morgung, Itabasti, Shawang and Dahung areas.

Longding reports first case

Meanwhile, Longding district registered its first Covid-19 positive case on Thursday.

The person is a Gujarat returnee, and is currently asymptomatic. As per officials, she has been shifted to a Covid care centre in Kanubari.

Two new cases were also detected in Changlang district on Thursday. With this, the total active cases in the state stand at 63, with four recoveries.