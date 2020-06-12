Nat’l webinar on online teaching held

TEZU, Jun 11: A national webinar on ‘Higher education in the era of Covid-19 pandemic: Challenges and opportunities’ was organized by the education department of the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Thursday, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Itanagar.

Addressing the webinar, IGGC Principal, Dr Kangki Megu emphasized the need for online teaching-learning “as an alternative mode of delivery in the era of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Associate professor from Pilani (Rajasthan)-based Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Dr RP Pradhan highlighted “the changing dynamics of higher education in the new normal world.”

In the first technical session, Tamil Nadu-based Bharti Dasan University’s UGC-HRDC director, Professor S Senthilnathan delivered a lecture on ‘Enriching learning with digital experiences’, and former professor at Ravenshaw University, GC Nanda, spoke about ‘Autonomy and accountability in higher education’.

In the second session, RGU Education Department Professor PK Acharaya highlighted “the importance of heutagogy as a navigating approach in higher education,” which was followed by a lecture by RGU Education Department Assistant Professor, Dr Sumin Prakash on ‘Digital justice and education for all’.

The interactive webinar explored the new possibilities in higher education in the era of Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Megu said in a release.