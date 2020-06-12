RGU hosts webinar on ‘post Covid-19 prospect of research, innovation’

RONO HILLS, Jun 11: More than 300 participants, comprising students, researchers, academicians and scientists from all over India took part in a webinar on ‘Prospect of research and innovation in science: A post Covid-19 pandemic outlook,’ jointly organized by the physics and chemistry departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday.

Scholars from various higher institutes of the country, including retired professor Vinod Kumar of the University of Rajasthan, Prof Avinash C Sharma from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Dr Gagan Kumar and Dr Kalyan Raidongia from IIT-Guwahati, Dr Naresh Kumar from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, Dr Rama Ranjan Bhattacharjee from Amity University, Dr Varij Panwar from Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, and Dr Md Harunar Rashid from RGU delivered talks and interacted with the participants during the technical session.

Earlier, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha in his inaugural address emphasized on “the importance of continuing the struggle against the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic by each and every stakeholder of the society.”

Former programme director and the brain behind the indigenously built Tejas light combat aircraft, Manas Bihari Verma in his deliberation cautioned against violating the laws of nature. He drew the attention of the participants and budding researchers towards the importance of sustainable use of natural resources and development of eco-friendly processes through research and innovation.

Gujarat Central University VC, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey discussed about the great legacy of science in India “that was severely affected under the colonial rule.” He also spoke about “the challenges and possibilities in dealing with the pandemic.”

RGU Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference), Dr David Pertin informed that the university has been a driving force in contributing to the field of e-learning and research through the online mode nationally and internationally.

Among others, RGU Acting Registrar, Prof Tomo Riba, Sociology Head (in-charge) Bikash Bage, Dr Yana Bagbi from JNC, Pasighat, RGU Physics HoD, Prof Sanjeev Kumar and Chemistry Department Head Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty also spoke.