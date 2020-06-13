SEC apprises gov of plans for PR elections

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Hage Kojeen called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday and briefed the governor on the plans and arrangements for the coming panchayati raj (PR) elections in the state.

The governor emphasized that whenever the coronavirus pandemic unlock process permits, “the panchayati raj elections should be conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.”

He also stressed on “following the full security and precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic during the preparatory and the conduct period of this important grassroots level election process.”

Earlier, the SEC apprised the governor of his meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who, Kojeen said, assured of all assistance from the state administration for peaceful conduct of the PR elections. (Raj Bhavan)