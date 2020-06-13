DC emphasizes on making villages self-reliant

TAWANG, Jun 12: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok emphasized on making the villages self-reliant through the agriculture and allied sectors.

Phuntsok said the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) could play a major role in “bringing revolution by providing required seeds to the farmers, and market for the rural products.”

The DC called for exploring traditional farming methods in the agriculture, horticulture and veterinary sectors.

“We have to explore our traditional ways in agriculture, horticulture and veterinary sectors. We should work towards making every village self-sufficient in production of agricultural, horticultural and veterinary products,” Phuntsok said during a meeting with the heads of various resource development departments here on Friday.

“Our works shouldn’t be confined only to data collection; rather, we should work collectively and more seriously to increase the GDP of our district in particular and the state in general,” he said.

The DC asked the field officers of the agriculture, horticulture and veterinary departments to encourage the villagers to increase production to earn more income.

The veterinary department was asked to explore possibilities of producing and commercializing dried cow dung cakes as an alternative to domestic fuel for heating and other purposes, while the APMC has been tasked with exploring ways to provide markets for these products.

The agriculture and horticulture departments were asked to explore the scope in production of walnuts, oranges and other fruits, besides vegetables and ornamental plants.

“The forest department should explore the scope in growing orchid, ornamental plants and flower farms locally available in Tawang,” Phuntsok said.

DAO Lobsang Zimba said the farmers have lost interest in farming activities due to the menace of wild boars and porcupines. He informed that potato production in Tawang this year has decreased.

The meeting was conducted by the district statistical department, and attended by all the heads of the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry & dairy development, forest, mines & mineral development, and district statistical departments. (DIPRO)