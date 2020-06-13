Singchung admin, others working on modalities to contain Covid-19 spread

SINGCHUNG, Jun 12: Following the report of three army men at the Dahung army cantonment in West Kameng district testing Covid-19 positive, the Singchung subdivision administration, along with the health department, army doctors and BRTF personnel are working out modalities to contain the spread of Covid-19 and treat Covid-19 patients in their areas.

West Kameng DMO, Dr D Wange clarified that “containment of the villages and areas of primary and secondary contacts is not required since the infection has not been acquired in Chindit Top but was acquired from outside, having travel history.”

“All the known high-risk contacts were taken into facility quarantine, surveillance

of the remaining contacts will be carried out, and further contact tracing should be continued,” he added.

Dahung-based 181 military hospital’s (MH) doctor, Capt Vivek informed that the positive patients have been shifted to the army’s Covid care centre and have been put in strict isolation, while their families are under home quarantine.

Admitting that “breach of home quarantine SOPs by the positive case and the army quarantine team did happen,” he gave assurance that “every care will be taken henceforth.”

Maj Chetan Salunkhe of the 605 EME informed that the quarters of the positive case, along with the whole block, comprising four houses, has been sealed and contained, “and every mechanism for monitoring the contained zone is in place.”

DSO Dr SK Thungon took serious note of “the casual approach of the positive case in particular and the army quarantine team in general,” and urged the army authorities to be very cautious and follow the SOPs in the strictest of terms in future.

On enquiry by ADC Suraj Gurung regarding the whereabouts of the other two positive cases, the army authorities informed that they have been shifted to the 405 field hospital in Rupa. It was also informed that line listing and contact-tracing of the two cases are underway.

Gurung asked the army doctors to “coordinate, update and share information on all issues related to Covid-19 with the civil administration without fail.”

Meanwhile, DC Karma Leki has issued an advisory to the civilians to avoid going to the Tenga army cantonment area, especially to the 405 field hospital, Birpur, the 181 MH area, and the Chindit Top army cantonment area.

Civilians have been advised not to stop within the army cantonment areas while driving their vehicles on the BCT road for any purpose.

Visit to CSD canteens, the Tenga Hut shopping complex and army shopping complexes has also been banned until further orders.

Spitting in public places has been strictly prohibited and wearing of masks has been made mandatory. (DIPRO)