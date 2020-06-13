IMC restarts garbage collection after criticism

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 12: After facing much criticism for failing to collect garbage from various markets, sectors and colonies of the capital region, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) swung into action and started garbage collection on Friday.

New Municipal Commissioner, Pravimal Abishek Polumatla himself was seen on NH 415, monitoring the collection of garbage.

Garbage collection in the capital complex had stopped for the last many days, owing to fund issues.

Speaking to the media, Polumatla informed that the issue of paying for POL items is being sorted out.

“There was some legacy issue over payment of POL items. We are trying to solve the problem.

All the payments will be cleared soon. Even the payment for repairing vehicles will be made, and soon all vehicles will ply on the road,” he said, adding that all the issues concerning the IMC would be sorted out eventually.

“I have taken over as administrator this week only. One by one, I will try to solve all the issues. We will have a complete overhaul of inventory management within the IMC,” he said.

Polumatla appealed to the people, especially the shopkeepers of the capital region, not to throw garbage on the roads.

“For cleanliness of the capital, everyone will have to support us,” said the municipal commissioner.

However, the residents of many colonies in the capital region complained that IMC vehicles are yet to visit their areas to collect garbage.