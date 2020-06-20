Aalo PS sets up ‘child-friendly corner’

AALO, Jun 19: West Siang SP Jummar Basar inaugurated a ‘child-friendly corner’ at the police station here on Friday.

The room is designed to accommodate any child who is in conflict with law and needs care and protection. The purpose of child-friendly care is to create an environment conducive to protecting the psychosocial mindset of the child against negativity.

The child-friendly corner has been refurbished and furnished by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the police department.

“Such children corners will go a long way in addressing the issues related to children of the district,” the SP said.

District Child Protection Officer Bahe Koyu, who along with Inspector Yomken Riram was also present, spoke on “the need of such platform for the wellbeing of the children.”

The chairperson and members of the West Siang child welfare committee, and members of the juvenile justice board and the district child protection unit were also present at the inauguration.

Later, a plantation programme was carried out in the premises of the child-friendly corner. (DIPRO)