Police patrol areas around GREF QC

KHONSA, Jun 19: A police team led by Tirap SP Kardak Riba and Inspector Wangngoi Kamhua on Friday conducted patrolling in and around the Tirathju hydel area and Old Tupi and New Tupi villages in order to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

The police initiated the step following the detection of two Covid-19 positive cases in the institutional quarantine centre (QC) of the 103 RCC (GREF), located in the Tirathju hydel area.

The SP interacted with the villagers of Tupi and advised them to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement towards the GREF camp and the Tirathju hydel for at least two weeks.

On 18 June, Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha had issued an advisory, strictly prohibiting any movement via the Tirathju hydel and the GREF areas, except for supply of essential commodities and for medical cases.

The restriction will be in place for two weeks, starting 18 June. Any person violating the advisory will be liable to be punished under the Disaster Management Act and appropriate sections of the IPC. (DIPRO)