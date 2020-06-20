NSCN (R) operatives apprehended

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG Jun 19: A joint team of the state police and the 9 Assam Rifles (AR) apprehended two armed operatives of the NSCN (R) from Khanko village in Changlang district on Thursday.

The duo has been identified as self-styled (SS) private Thungsam Ngemu (20), of Laktong village, and SS private Wangphik Khohoi (24), of Watlom village, both in Changlang district.

Among other things, one .22 pistol with magazine, one 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, and seven rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the operatives.

The duo was reportedly spearheading an extortion network in Changlang and was also involved in other antinational activities. The operatives, along with the recovered arms and other items, have been handed over to the police station here.

In the last two weeks, joint teams of the AR and the police have apprehended three top NSCN (R) operatives and recovered one rifle and four pistols.

The arrested operatives and their war-like stores are now in police custody. (With DIPRO input)