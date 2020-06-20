MLA distributes relief to fire victims

[Karda Natam]

TALIHA, Jun 19: Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam distributed relief items to the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in Sigin Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on 18 May and reduced 14 houses to ashes.

The victims are largely from Taliha and Payeng areas. The MLA advised the colony’s residents to be cautious and ensure that electrification of the houses is done properly in order to prevent fire accidents.

He also advised the people to maintain social distancing, saying that “we have to live with Covid-19 till the discovery of a vaccine.”