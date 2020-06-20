Union distributes, masks, sanitizers

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, Jun 19: Members of the Dibang Adi Students’ Union distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the vendors at the vegetable market in Meka village here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday as part of the union’s ‘social service-cum-Covid-19 awareness campaign’.

The union’s members, led by its general secretary Yapok Saring, also installed dustbins in the area to encourage organic produce farmers to maintain cleanliness around them.

The students advised the vendors and market goers to maintain cleanliness, and informed them about the guidelines of the health & family welfare department with regard to Covid-19.