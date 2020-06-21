Conference on IDY held

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here conducted a conference on yoga on Saturday, on the eve of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Practicing yoga “makes human life emotionally, physically and spiritually fit, and it is a great way to get rid of stress that accumulates daily in both the body and the mind,” senior teacher Pankaj Kumar said, while Santoshi highlighted “the importance of yoga, which is highly helpful in preventing the Corona disease.”

Yoga teacher Dhanaji Tukaram Bhendavadekar conducted a yoga session, during which he taught yoga postures, pranayama and meditation to release stress.

Sanitized masks and caps were also distributed among the 30 participants.

VKV Principal, Dr Kakade Rajendra Chhagan and NSS programme officer Uthaman VN also spoke.