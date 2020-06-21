Centre approves admission of girl students in Niglok sainik school

PASIGHAT, Jun 20: The central government has approved admission of girl students in Class 6 in the sainik school (SS) in Niglok, East Siang district, from the 2021-22 academic session onwards, SS Principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh informed.

“The dedicated staff members of the school are on their heels to materialize the dream of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Arunachalee girls as well. Sainik schools are renowned and stand unparalleled because of its unique vision of making and reshaping young minds to join the premier National Defence Academy,” Singh said in an official release, adding that “willing parents and girl children could participate in a survey that will be available on a mobile-based link, https://forms.gle/WQzkyWwC8jV8noP89, from 1 July to 31 July, 2020.”

The principal further informed that the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021-22 will be tentatively held on 3 January, 2021. (DIPRO)