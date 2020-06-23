Group pledges 2 month’s ration for QC

DAMBUK, Jun 22: The Ayang Sirum Group of Poblung here in Lower Dibang Valley district has pledged to provide ration items and other requirements for the inmates of the institutional quarantine centre (QC) at St Patrick School here for two months, with effect from 22 June.

The group, led by social worker Ayem Modi and Dambuk EAC Kabang Apum on Monday handed over ration and other necessities for the QC to ADC Rujjum Rakshap.

The ADC commended the gesture in support of the government’s Covid-19 management efforts. (DIPRO)