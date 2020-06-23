7 including IRBn men arrested on drug charges

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Seven persons, including two IRBn personnel, have reportedly been arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch for being involved in drug peddling.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yayi Lendo Jomoh @ Doke, Oyar Panor, Rain Rai, Constable Christopher Tair (5th IRBn), Constable Tenzing Lobsang (4th IRBn), Suraj Kumar Singh, and Ranjan Brahma.

The crime branch has registered a case (No 12/2020 u/s 22(b)/27(a) NDPS Act) in this regard.

“Suraj Kumar and Ranjan Brahma were arrested from Gohpur, Assam,” informed SIT SP Navdeep Singh. “They were involved in transportation of contraband drug, heroin, from Guwahati to Itanagar, and its distribution.”

The SIT team has also seized the Toyota Innova car which was used for transporting drugs.

The SP informed that Rs 15,47,915 (Rs 3,33,600 in cash and Rs 12,14,315 in frozen bank accounts) were recovered during the investigation.

The SIT team also recovered 254 grams of heroin, four strips of opium (kani)-smeared cloth rags, 13 used syringes, and 10 mobile phones.