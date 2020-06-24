AOA felicitates coaches on IOD

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) celebrated the International Olympic Day (IOD) by felicitating the coaches, acknowledging their role in the development of sports in the state.

As many as 30 coaches of various sports associations, the SLSA and SAI SAG centres were felicitated in a brief function at the Shotokan Karate Club here on Tuesday.

The felicitated coaches were Nabam Rikam and Akashini Devi (archery), Priyo Kumar (athletics), Gita Karki and Dilip Gurung (badminton), Dari Laknia (boxing), Kipa Bharat, Tapi Apa and TD Wangja (football), Yum Pangkhu and Bharo Jami (judo), Tai Hipik, Sunita Chanu, Rakom Dugi, Tage Saa, Runa Dada, Rakesh Gamnu and Prakash Limbu (karate), Mari Karbak and Suresh Ali (Taekwondo), Huidrom Tombisana (table tennis), Yukar Sibi, Golden Thanga and P Chanu (weightlifting), and Maibam Premchandra (Wushu).

The SAI’s Itanagar Centre of Excellence Assistant Director Gaurav Rawat, chief coach Harnam Singh, and SK Saini, L Pradip Kumar and Torak Kharpran, all from SAI, Itanagar, were also felicitated.

The AOA also provided 2000 facemasks for the students of the SAI SAG centre here and the SLSA, Chimpu. AOA secretary-general Abraham K Techi handed over the facemasks to the SAI chief coach for distribution.

AOA president Padi Richo and KAI president Likha Tara spoke about the role of coaches in grooming sportspersons.

Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary Bamang Tago, Arunachal Wushu Association president Toko Teki, and AABA president Tadang Minu also spoke.

AKA technical director Dr Marli Ete highlighted the history of the IOD and the purpose behind its celebration. He also spoke of the need to follow the health advisories to avoid Covid-19.

Among others, AKA working president Bulang Marik and general secretary S Deben Sharma attended the function, which was organized while strictly maintaining the Covid-19 SOP.