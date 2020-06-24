BJP organizes voluntary blood donation camp

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: Ten units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the BJP’s capital district mandal at the RK Mission Hospital here on Tuesday to mark the 67th death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Fifteen donors turned up for the camp, which was organized under the technical supervision of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organisation (AVBDO).

Senior party leader Tai Tagak and the party’s capital district mandal president Tarh Soping were also present at the camp and motivated the donors.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke appealed to the people to come forward and donate blood regularly to meet the needs instead of donating it occasionally.