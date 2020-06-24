DC reviews preparedness against Covid-19

SEPPA, Jun 23: East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla convened a meeting here on Tuesday with the district surveillance unit, HoDs, and officials on Covid-19 duties to review the preparedness to tackle any possible outbreak of Covid-19 in the district post lockdown.

The DC urged the health department and the officials concerned to be alert and remain prepared to “deal with prevention and management of occurrence of any kind of untoward cases related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

While lauding the officials engaged in Covid-19 duties, he strongly cautioned against any kind of dereliction or negligence of duty.

He appealed to the people to follow the social distancing norms, wear masks and use hand sanitizers, and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the administration in the implementation of precautionary measures against the virus’ spread.

Health department officials informed the DC that all the samples that have been collected from the returnees to the district have tested negative as of date.

ADC Dahey Sangno, EAC Ashok Tajo, DMO, Dr Dilip Khunjuju, MS, Dr Kopi Gyadi, and a host of nodal officers also shared their views during the meeting. (DIPRO)