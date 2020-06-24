Coordination meeting on Covid-19 held

SAGALEE, Jun 23: Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara convened a ‘coordination meeting-cum-awareness programme on Covid-19’ with the heads of schools of Leporiang, Parang and Sagalee, at the government higher secondary school here on Tuesday.

Local MLA Nabam Tuki, who also attended the meeting, asked the DDSE to “prepare comprehensive strategies before reopening of schools amidst Covid-19.”

He suggested “clubbing of primary and upper primary schools in each circle by providing hostel facilities for both boys and girls for smooth functioning and quality education.”

Tuki also asked Tara to prepare a list of the total number of enrolled students and submit it to the state government for provision of sanitizers, masks, etc.

The DDSE highlighted issues related to the schools and asked the heads of schools to “carry forward whatever resources are available in the schools.”

He also instructed them to prepare standard operating procedures to be implemented in their schools, “based on the local situation,” for implementation after the schools reopen, and to create awareness among the villagers regarding preventive measures against Covid-19.

Sagalee GHSS VC Jumri Kaye advised the heads of secondary and elementary schools to provide quality education to the students.

The BEO/BRCC and the CRCCs of three circles also attended the meeting.

The members also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the recent Galwan incident in Ladakh. (DIPRO)