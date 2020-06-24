DA convenes meeting with stakeholders

BOMDILA, Jun 23: The West Kameng district administration convened a coordination meeting with various stakeholders here on Tuesday amid rising Covid-19 positive cases being detected in the district and reports of violation of the SOP issued by the government.

Addressing the participants, DC Karma Leki called for “better teamwork and strict adherence to the laid down SOP by all concerned.”

Highlighting the Covid-19-related IEC activities being carried out in the district, the DC asked the SSB to initiate its own IEC activities “to allay fear and panic among the locals and also to do away with the issues of social stigma.”

Leki also directed the 14 BRTF to register with the Indian Council of Medical Research portal at the earliest possible.

While DMO Dr D Wange presented a brief on the SOP for quarantine, SP Raja Banthia dwelt on the SOP at the point of entry, and on the legal provisions.

Representatives from the Indian Army, the BRO, the SSB and the ITBP presented their current status of operation and resolved to work in tandem with the local administration in the matter of following the SOP.

Members of various CBOs, NGOs, student unions and other associations assured every possible help in monitoring and containing the pandemic, under the guidance of the administration.

Among others, DSO Dr SK Thungon, the Covid-19 nodal officer, the DIPRO and the DDMO addressed the meeting. (DIPRO)