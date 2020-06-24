Traders booked

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 23: Officials of the legal metrology & consumer affairs department booked several traders here and elsewhere in the state for violating various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act (LMA), 2009.

A team of the Papum Pare district legal metrology department, led by Inspector Debia Tana booked two shopkeepers in Barapani market here for violation of the act. One of them was found pricing aerated soft drinks above the MRP, while the other one, a baker, was found selling his products without providing mandatory information.

The baker’s firm had also not obtained a packer’s licence from the department, which is mandatory under the LMA, Tana said.

Eighteen traders/shopkeepers were booked in Kamba market and nearby areas in West Siang district for engaging in various irregularities.

The team in West Siang was led by Assistant Controller JK Lobom and Inspector Toyir Riba. Students and members of the KBSA accompanied the team.