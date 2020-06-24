Grocery kits distributed to mark IWD

LONGDING, Jun 23: Members of the Believers Eastern Church Senua distributed grocery kits consisting of rice, potatoes, soap, etc, among needy widows here on Tuesday to mark the International Widows Day (IWD).
Local priest, Fr Wangkhap Wangnaw along with sisters Phejing Wangsu, Nawkha and others visited needy widows and handed over the kits.
