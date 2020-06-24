Gamkak’s mortal remains laid to rest

AALO, Jun 23: The mortal remains of Tato (Shi-Yomi) ADC Tuli Gamkak were laid to rest at Upper Colony here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Gamkak breathed his last at his hometown here on 22 June.

The West Siang district administration led by DC Moki Loyi, the Shi-Yomi district administration led by DC Mito Dirchi, the Aalo unit of the APWWS, the district CoSAAP unit, the KKWS, the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh State Civil Service Association, the KAWS, the Kari Welfare Society, the LAWS, the Senior Citizen Association/Forum and various clan-based organizations and societies paid their last respects, offered floral tributes to the departed soul, and consoled the family members.

The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has expressed profound grief over Gamkak’s untimely demise.

“He was an able administrator, good orator with an enriched knowledge of local customary laws and folklore and a renowned social activist. He was known for his straightforwardness, kind-hearted helping nature and was respected by all sections of the society,” the GWS said in a condolence message.?

“In his death, the state, particularly the Galo society, has lost a brilliant officer and good human being and the vacuum created by his demise cannot be filled again,” the message read, adding that his contributions and the services he rendered to the society would always be remembered.

Gamkak had served as the president of the GWS’ Lohit unit during his tenure as the DRDA project director in Tezu.