NERIST begins online examinations

NIRJULI, Jun 23: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here has become the first higher education technical institute in the state to hold online end-semester examinations for all its students from Tuesday onwards.

A total of 1600 students, ranging from base module to PhD, for 325 courses, are appearing in these examinations, which will continue till 10 July.

The academic cell and the examination section of the NERIST are now fully equipped to conduct all its examinations online, the NERIST authorities said in a press release.

“After the successful completion of the online teaching of all the subjects through various portals such as Google Meet, Piazza, Microsoft Teams, etc, the institute is fully geared up to adopt the online mode of teaching and learning which has become imperative in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this, the NERIST has opened a new vista of academic growth with a wider dimension which is at par with other advanced universities,” it said.

NERIST Director, Prof HS Yadav commended the faculty members, the technical staff, and other functionaries “for their active initiatives in achieving the goal with an active participation of the students as well.

“Such unified efforts have helped in overcoming the challenges posed by the lockdown in carrying out the normal classroom activities during the current semester,” he said.